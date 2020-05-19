Breaking down Minecraft’s boom during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about technology making headlines recently.
In addition to new developments surrounding SpaceX and Apple, Greg talked about the growing popularity of Minecraft. Sales of the 11-year-old game have topped $200 million with about 126 million people playing the game each month!
