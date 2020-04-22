1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Breaking down the drop in gas prices

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crude oil prices plummeted into negative territory this week for the first time in history.

Prices at the pump have fallen as a result, but is that a good thing?

Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon joined AM Extra Wednesday to break down what the changes in supply and demand mean for you.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss