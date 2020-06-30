Breaking down the face mask requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite several counties making progress in their reopening efforts, the coronavirus is still as active as it has ever been.
Washington County Health Officer Christiana Baumann joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about safe social practices during the summer months for staving off COVID-19.
Governor Kate Brown ordered for face masks to be worn in public places Monday. The requirement goes into effect Friday.
