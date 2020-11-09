Breaking down the passage of ‘Preschool For All’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passage of Oregon’s Measure 26-214–“Preschool For All”–is getting national attention.
The new law provides tuition-free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds whose parents want it, while also raising the pay of preschool teachers.
Multnomah County will pay for the program with a tax on high-income residents.
Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson joined AM Extra Monday to break down what the new law will mean for parents and their kids.
