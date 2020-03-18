Breaking down the rise in working remotely

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Between advances in technology and employers offering increasingly competitive benefits, more Americans than ever are now working from home.

Economists at Glassdoor, a job search website, are looking at whether the coronavirus pandemic is something that will change the face of the American workforce for good.

Right now more than half of U.S. workers say they have the capability to work from home, according to Glassdoor data. That represents a substantial increase from only 28% of workers saying they could work from home back in 2011.

Daniel Zhao from Glassdoor joined AM Extra to talk more about the technology allowing us to work remotely.