Breaking down the wildfires’ effect on our mental health

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2020 has been one of the most emotionally-draining and stressful years for most Americans; the pandemic, social unrest and now devastating wildfires.

And though it is still heartbreaking for a lot of us to watch from afar, the families who are experiencing the destruction of the wildfires are going through unimaginable pain.

Executive Director of Providence Behavioral Health Dr. Robin Henderson joined AM Extra to talk about how mental health is being addressed during these tumultuous times as well as provide resources for treating failing mental health.