Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson talk ‘Stargirl’ on AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The CW will be ringing in a star-studded show Tuesday night with Stargirl — a DC Universe story of young heroes vying to stop villains from the past.

Joining AM Extra Monday to talk about the premier were the stars of the show, Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson.

Catch Stargirl Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Portland’s CW!