Brew swap puts new twist on two classic Oregon beers

The new beers are on tap at all McMenamins locations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two powerhouses in the Oregon beer scene have partnered together for a beer swap.

For the first time ever, McMenamins and Great Notion Brewing are doing a take on each other’s iconic beer recipes.

McMenamins’ Edgefield Brewery is taking Great Notion’s Ripe IPA, a New England hazy IPA, and turning it into a “Cold as Ripe Cold Double IPA,” a citrusy, tropical, cold double IPA.

Great Notion plans to tinker with McMenamins’ Ruby Ale, a recipe that’s more than 30 years old. They want to create “Jammin’ with Ruby,” a sour that’s heavily fruited with raspberries. The name is a riff on their “Jammie Pants” series.

Both breweries began selling the beers on Jan. 28 in specific locations. The cans are $5 each and are both the McMenamins and Great Notion versions will be available at select McMenamins locations.

Cold as Ripe Cold Double IPA will be at Edgefield, the NW 23rd Ave. bottle shop, Cornelius Pass Roadhouse, Kennedy School, Cedar HIlls Pub, Old St. Francis School, Grand Lodge, Gearhart Hotel and Wilsonville Pub.

Jammin’ with Ruby will be at Edgefield, Kennedy School, the NW 23rd Ave. Bottle Shop, Gearhart Hotel, and Old St. Francis School. It will also be available at Great Notion Brewery.

Every McMenamins in Oregon and Washington will have both bears on tap.