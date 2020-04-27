Brian ‘Unipiper’ Kidd launches Birthday-grams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brian Kidd, better known as the Portland Unipiper, is out with a way to make celebrating a quarantine birthday something you’ll never forget.
He’s now booking Unipiper Birthday-grams for a socially distant performance on your big day!
Brian is also continuing to help other local artists and performers with Weird Portland United.
