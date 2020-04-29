Bridgeport Village launches support programs to aid frontline workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard’s Bridgeport Village is inviting you to help support healthcare workers, first responders and restaurants during the unprecedented lockdown.

The campaign, called It Takes a Village, has five ways you can help:

Give Blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive

On May 13, Bridgeport Village will host another American Red Cross blood drive. All Blood Drive donations will be by appointment only. Book here using the sponsor code: BridgeportVillage

Use our Space: “It Takes A Village” Community Program

Local non-profits interested in joining the Village’s efforts—and in need of a drive-through, drop off, or collection site—are invited to email for information. Organizations need to provide any required staffing and strictly adhere the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing.

Order Restaurant Curb Side Take-out and Delivery

A great way to support your favorite restaurant–and their employees–is to order a meal curb-side or for delivery. Bridgeport Village is also home to several locally-based restaurants including Joe’s, KOI Fusion and Sinju Sushi. To view take-out and delivery options, head here.

Get a Discount: For Healthcare Workers and First Responders

Healthcare workers and first responders (Police, EMT, Military, Firefighters, Dispatchers & Healthcare Staff) are on the front lines when it comes to caring for families impacted by coronavirus. Several Bridgeport Village restaurants are now offering discounts on take-out orders as a thank-you. If calling in an order, simply share that you are medical personnel, military, or a first responder. Then, just show your official ID/badge when picking up your order (at curbside pick-up or walk-up).

Shop A Restaurant’s Pantry

One great way to put less stress on local grocery stores, while finding many hard to find items such as flour, eggs, sugar or ingredients in large quantities, is to shop a restaurant’s panty.

McCormick & Schmick Chef’s Market: If you are having a hard time finding flour and other staples at your local grocery store, call McCormick & Schmick’s at Bridgeport Village to place an order for pick-up. 503-684-5490

California Pizza Kitchen Market Square: You can find meal kits, pantry items, fresh produce, meats and seafood, milk, beer and wine and more. Order today at www.cpk.com.

And last, but not least, be sure to follow Bridgeport Village on Instagram for their Story Time series. On Wednesday, AM Extra’s Jenny Hanson and Emily Burris will be reading the classic, If You Give a Mouse a Cookie!