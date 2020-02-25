Bridging the digital divide with Free Geek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Technology evolves faster than a lot of us can keep up with. And, things are only going to speed up!

For Tech Tuesday, Jenny and Emily welcomed Adelle Pomeroy from Free Geek, a local organization that aims to make sure no one gets left behind in a digital divide.

Free Geek has volunteer opportunities and multiple programs to help you stay up to date with the latest technological advances to use in your everyday life.