Bringing a posh hotel experience to your home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Downtown Portland’s Porter Hotel has remained opened throughout the pandemic. However, hotel knows traveling is not essential for a lot of people right now.
Porter’s Director of Sales & Marketing Ryan Litsey joined AM Extra to demonstrate a few ways you can recreate a luxurious hotel experience at home.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.