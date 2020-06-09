Bringing a posh hotel experience to your home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Portland family has become an internet sensation literally overnight, and it was all because of a school project.

Last month, the Landreth family needed to paint their house and decided to combine that task with their daughter’s school project, which was to learn about documenting data. So, the Landreths painted five colors on their house and set up a QR code for people to scan with their smartphones. The code takes people to a Google Doc where they can vote on which color the home should be for Grace’s school project.