Budget-friendly summer fashion options

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Allyson Medeles, founder of Pacific Holiday, opened the secondhand shop with the intention of creating a store that would be gentle on the planet and keep clothing out of landfills. The business takes into consideration the impact of fashion on the environment; climate change, sustainability and reducing waste are part of Pacific Holiday’s model.

She joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about Pacific Holiday’s operations and what type of fashion will be in this summer.

