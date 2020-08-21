Calendar says: Time to start planting for fall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t look now, but autumn is not far away.
Experts say now is the time to start planting your fall vegetable garden. Drake Snodgrass with Drake’s 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center joined AM Extra with tips on when and what to plant.
Drake’s 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.