Calendar says: Time to start planting for fall

KOIN News AM Extra

Drake Snodgrass joined AM Extra with tips

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Don’t look now, but autumn is not far away.

Experts say now is the time to start planting your fall vegetable garden. Drake Snodgrass with Drake’s 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center joined AM Extra with tips on when and what to plant.

Drake’s 7 Dees Landscaping and Garden Center

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss