Calling all clowns: Rose Festival looking for volunteers

The Portland Rose Festival runs from May 22 to June 7 this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like clowns? Just want to have fun? Then this could be the opportunity for you.

The Portland Rose Festival is looking for volunteers to be clowns for the upcoming event, which runs May 22-June 7. Aspiring clowns can apply online up until the February 14 deadline.

Angel Ocasio joins KOIN News AM Extra to show just how easy it is to clown around.

Interested in joining the fun? Click here to apply.

