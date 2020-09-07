Camas Fair food comes to you

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret that the closure of several county and state fairs this year has left many feeling down. For a lot of us, visiting fairs have traditionally been a fun way to close out summer.

Despite the closures, however, you won’t necessarily have to miss out on your favorite treats like giant pretzels or root beer floats.

Carrie Schulstad, Executive Director for the Downtown Camas Association, and Wendy Delbosque, Chef at Natalia’s Cafe, joined AM Extra to explain how Downtown Camas is bringing the fair to you!