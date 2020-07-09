Can Oregon schools open safely in the fall?

Melissa McCoy, the associate director of education of the Latino Network, joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite rising coronavirus infections in the majority of states, President Trump is claiming he’ll withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen in the fall.

The White House said students will be back inside their classrooms at the end of summer even as the CDC is advising against it.

Melissa McCoy, the associate director of education of the Latino Network, joined AM Extra to talk about how this affects local schools and what are some steps to open schools safely.

