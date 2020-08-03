Canada’s ‘Coroner’ debuts in US on Portland’s CW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit Canadian crime drama debuts on Portland’s CW this week. “Coroner” follows a newly appointed coroner through some suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.
Stars of the show Serinda Swan and Roger Cross joined AM Extra to talk about each of their roles, how they prepare and why they think the show has been such a hit in Canada.
“Coroner” debuts at 9 p.m Wednesday on Portland’s CW
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.