Canada’s ‘Coroner’ debuts in US on Portland’s CW

Stars of the show Serinda Swan and Roger Cross joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit Canadian crime drama debuts on Portland’s CW this week. “Coroner” follows a newly appointed coroner through some suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto.

Stars of the show Serinda Swan and Roger Cross joined AM Extra to talk about each of their roles, how they prepare and why they think the show has been such a hit in Canada.

“Coroner” debuts at 9 p.m Wednesday on Portland’s CW