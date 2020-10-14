Cancer survivor shares story ahead of ‘Light the Night’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can help shine a light of hope for those suffering from blood cancers across the region. And because cancer doesn’t quit just because there is a pandemic, support is needed now more than ever.

On Saturday, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “Light the Night” is going virtual — and KOIN 6 is a proud community partner.

Leukemia survivor Brenna Skye Messner and her parents Bill and Melissa joined AM Extra Wednesday to share her story of resilience and positivity.

Registration for October 17’s Light the Night is still open, sign up here.

About Light The Night

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) funding of research to find blood cancer cures. We bring light the darkness of cancer by working to ensure access to treatments for all blood cancer patients. We bring communities together to celebrate those who are fighting the disease and to honor those we have lost.

Each year friends, families and coworkers form teams to raise money in support of our mission. Fall 2020 will look different as we prioritize the safety of our patients, volunteers, and supporters. With these priorities in mind, we are excited to host our 2020 Light The Night as a virtual event.

We will Light The Night. We will bring light to the darkness of cancer by honoring and remembering those touched by cancer and by rallying VIRTUALLY as a community in support of LLS’s mission.