PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Safety advocates are sounding the alarm over how cannabis affects one’s ability to operate a vehicle.

As more states legalize marijuana, more Americans are using it, yet there is a disconnect between people’s views on cannabis use and safe driving.

According to an AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report, 95% of people consider driving while over the legal limit for alcohol to be very dangerous. However, only 69% of people consider driving within an hour of using cannabis to be the same level of danger.