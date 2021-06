PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfire burning near Dufur has grown exponentially in the last 24 hours, leading Oregon Governor Kate Brown to enact the Emergency Conflagration Act.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office says the Wrentham Market Fire is about 10,000 acres large as of early Wednesday morning, growing greatly from the 150-200 acres first reported on Tuesday evening. The conflagration act allows for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and necessary equipment from other areas to supplement their efforts.