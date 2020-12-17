Carly’s family nut roll recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the best time of year for baking, and we’re bringing you some fun holiday recipes to try!

Carly Kennelly appeared on AM Extra to share her family’s nut roll recipe. Watch the segment above to get an idea of how to make it and check out the ingredients list below.

Dough

6 cups flour

1 lb butter

4 tbsp vegetable shortening

1 yeast packet

8 beaten egg yolks

4 tbsp sugar

1 pint whipping cream

Combine yeast and sugar, mixing together. Set mixture aside. Cut butter and vegetable shortening into flour (like pie crust). Make a well in the dough and add the yeast mixture, beaten egg yolks, and 3/4 cream. Mix together like pie crust. If more cream is needed, pour in the rest. Cover bowl with a towel and place in the refrigerator overnight. The next day, take dough out of the refrigerator about 1 1/2 hours before you’re ready to bake.

Filling

1 lb walnuts or pecans

1 cup sugar

8 egg whites

Divide dough into 6 portions. Roll dough into a thin oblong circle. Beat egg whites into a stiff frost and then spread egg whites onto the surface of the rolled dough. Mix sugar and chopped nuts and then sprinkle the mix onto the dough. Roll dough into a pinwheel roll. Bake your nut rolls for 40-45 minutes at 325 degrees.

Icing

Powdered Sugar

Milk

Start with a desired amount of powdered sugar and mix in milk gradually until you get the consistency of icing you want