Carmen Rubio talks historic victory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Carmen Rubio will serve on the Portland City Council, garnering 67.63% of the vote in an overwhelming victory to replace the retiring Amanda Fritz.

Rubio–whose victory marks the first time a Latina has won a Portland City Council seat–swamped eight other candidates in the race and will take her seat once Fritz serves out her term.

She joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the historic win.