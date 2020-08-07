CBD gets its own national day

KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Advocates say CBD is a natural remedy for some common ailments, from insomnia and anxiety to chronic pain.

It’s become so popular CBD even has its own national day on Saturday.

Jeff Yapp, the CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings which owns Chalice Farms, joined AM Extra to talk about where and what CBD is, what it does for people, how customers can figure out what’s right for them and how National CBD Day started.

