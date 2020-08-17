CBS’ Brandon McMillan talks ‘Pawsitive Impact’ event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday August 26th is National Dog Day and CBS’ Brandon McMillan of the show Lucky Dog will be a part of an exciting event to promote dog wellness!
Amazon Pets and Amazon Treasure Truck’s Pawsitive Impact Virtual Event is a one-hour extravaganza will surprise and delight viewers with special guests from the worlds of sports, TV, and social media!
McMillan, a world-renowned animal trainer, was born into a family of trainers and entertainers. He has been working with wild and domestic animals all his life.
The three-time Emmy® Award-winner joined AM Extra to talk more about the event and offered up a few tips to dog owners as well.
