CBS correspondent Paula Reid on Trump’s election challenges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though President-elect Joe Biden has secured more than enough electoral votes to win the election — along with 5 million more votes — President Trump continues to file legal challenges around the country.

Experts say that right now none of those allegations in any of the lawsuits have been proven true. Some legal experts say even if some of the cases were to advance, that wouldn’t mean a win for Trump.

CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid joined AM Extra to provide a feel for the pulse of the White House, why so many Republicans are silent and when this all might be resolved.

