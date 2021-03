PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following President Biden’s call for gun control reform for assault weapons, KOIN 6 wanted to break down the current gun laws in Oregon.

We are curious to know where Oregon’s gun laws stand, how it relates to assault-style weapons, and how difficult — or easy — it is to buy a gun currently. Penny Okamoto, executive director of Ceasefire Oregon, joined AM Extra to further explain the laws.