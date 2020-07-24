Cedric The Entertainer talks Greatest AtHome Videos

Cedric The Entertainer joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greatest #AtHome Videos returns to CBS Friday night hosted by Cedric The Entertainer.

The 4-episode special begins with funny, heartwarming and imaginative videos created by everyday people, plus celebrity appearances by Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tracee EllisRoss, Luke Bryan, Kylie Jenner, Smokey Robinson and pro skaterTony Hawk.

Cedric The Entertainer joined AM Extra to talk about The Greatest At Home Videos. Watch this show at 8 p.m. on KOIN 6.