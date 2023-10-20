PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you love Halloween, you’re probably gonna love another holiday that shares similar ways of celebrating it.

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is coming up soon and there’s already an event set this weekend where you can embrace the culture.

The Vancouver Ballet Folklórico, a non-profit Mexican dance group, is hosting Luminarias Día de Muertos on Oct. 21, featuring traditional dancing and music.

Anna Cruz, Vancouver Ballet Folklórico’s founder, and Stacey Donovan, cultural services manager for the City of Vancouver, joined AM Extra to talk about the upcoming event.

