Celebrate IHOP Pancake Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — February 25, 2020 marks National Pancake Day at your neighborhood IHOP!
Customers who dine-in today get one free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. There is also a chance to win pancakes for life…
The annual even benefits Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.