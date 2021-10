PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Animated movie production studio LAIKA celebrates 15 years! There will be screenings of all its Oscar-nominated films at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

Those include movies like “Coraline”, “Para-Norman”, “Missing Link”, “Kubo and the Two Strings”, and “The Boxtrolls”.

If you’re looking for someplace to go, that’s inside this weekend, screenings are happening now through the end of the month and there will be Q and A’s with key filmmakers as well.