Celebrating Hanukkah safely in the time of COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunset on Thursday marks the beginning of Hanukkah!

Thursday also starts the eight-day “festival of lights” celebrated with a nightly Menorah lighting, prayers, family and food. But, just like most things, the pandemic is forcing many people to rethink their holiday plans.

Rabbi Motti Wilhelm from the Chabad Center for Jewish Life joined AM Extra to share how you can celebrate Hanukkah safely and socially distanced. For more info on Hanukkah celebrations around Portland, visit the Chabad of Oregon’s Facebook page.