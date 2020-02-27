Celebrating Leap Day with cocktails from Dóttir

Try out their new Leap Day cocktail!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leap Day only happens once every four years, so we’re celebrating with a drink!

Lydia Mcluen and Alex Jackson with Dóttir at KEX Hotel stopped by the studio to share their Leap Day cocktail and some new breakfast dishes to go with it.

Leap Day Cocktail Recipe

2 oz Bombay Dry Gin

0.25 oz Grand Marnier

0.25 oz Cocchi Torino

0.25 oz simple (2:1)

0.5 oz lemon juice

Shake, strain into Nick & Nora, add lemon twist.