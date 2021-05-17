Celebrating National Baking Day with some spring herb focaccia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Today is National Baking Day!

If you’re ready to get your hands a little doughy, we have the perfect springtime recipe for some bread that is perfect to add to your baking repertoire.

Former Great American Baking Show contestant Marissa Troeschel is back in the kitchen to walk us through her spring herb focaccia bread. Follow her on Instagram for more baking inspiration.

Spring Herb Focaccia:

Ingredients:

½ Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

½ Tbsp chopped fresh thyme

½ Tbsp chopped fresh sage

2 ¼ tsp active dry yeast (1 envelope)

2 tsp honey

5 cups all purpose flour

1 tbsp honey

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, divided

Butter for the pan

Flaky sea salt

Instructions:

Whisk yeast, honey, and 2½ cups lukewarm water in a medium bowl and let sit for 5 – 7 minutes until the yeast is foamy. Add the flour and salt and mix with a wooden spoon or dough whisk until a shaggy dough forms and all the flour is incorporated. Pour 4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil into a large bowl that will fit in your refrigerator. This dough will rise! Transfer dough to bowl and turn to coat in oil. Cover with plastic wrap and chill until dough is doubled in size, at least 8 hours and up to 1 day. The next day, butter a 13×9″ baking pan (for thicker focaccia) or an 18×13″ rimmed baking sheet (for thinner, crispier focaccia.) Pour 1 Tbsp olive oil into center of pan. While the dough is still in the bowl, gather up edges of dough farthest from you and lift up and over into center of bowl. Give the bowl a quarter turn and repeat process. Do this 2 more times; this will deflate the dough a bit. Transfer dough to prepared pan. Pour any oil left in bowl over and turn dough to coat it in oil. Let rise, uncovered, in a dry, warm spot until doubled in size, about 1 ½ hours. Preheat to 450°. To see if the dough is ready, poke it with your finger. It should spring back slowly, leaving a small visible indentation. If it springs back quickly, the dough isn’t ready. Lightly oil your hands. If using a rimmed baking sheet, gently stretch out dough to fill (you probably won’t need to do this if using a baking pan). Dimple focaccia all over with your fingers, creating very deep indentations in the dough (reach your fingers all the way to the bottom of the pan). Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with herbs and flaky sea salt. Bake focaccia on the middle rack until puffed and golden brown all over, 20–30 minutes. Mix up the topping ingredients with your favorites! Herbs, garlic, cheeses, figs, onions…the possibilities are endless!

Adapted from Bon Appetit.