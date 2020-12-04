Celebrating National Comfort Food Day from home

BAES Fried Chicken shows us how to cook the perfect chicken sandwhich

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — National Comfort Food Day is this Saturday!

In honor of the holiday, we’re teaching you how to bring one of Portland’s favorite comfort foods into your home. BAES Fried Chicken in downtown Portland is known for its fried chicken sandwiches. Operations Manager Chris Thornton joined AM Extra to teach us how to create a delicious chicken sandwich at home.

BAES Fried Chicken Sandwich pointers:

Take chicken, bake it or shallow pan fry with a 1/4 cup of oil

Toast a bun

add seasoned mayonnaise and pickles

BAES is open every day for pickup from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with locations at 225 Southwest Ash Street and 1613 Southeast Bybee Boulevard in Portland. Delivery is available via Caviar and Doordash.

If you are looking for more local eateries this National Comfort Food Day, many restaurants offering comfort food to go.

For example, the restaurant The Star in downtown Portland has a classic deep dish pizza. It also has salads and appetizers! Over on East Burnside, Rock Paper Fish has Pacific halibut fish and chips and a cup of New England clam chowder. Up in Northwest Portland, Boxer Ramen highlights just two kinds of broth with their ramen — both featuring noodles from the Sun Noodle Company.

BAES Fried Chicken, Boxer Ramen, The Star and Rock Paper Fish each offer the ultimate comfort foods!