Celebrating Pi Day with Sylvan Learning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a day for everything — and that includes pi!

Sunday is March 14 (or 3.14,) which marks National Pi Day. Mathematically speaking, pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

Mary Myers from Sylvan Learning joined AM Extra to share some fun activities to do with the kids for Pi Day. Here are some of those activities:

Circle Art: Have children create pictures using only colored circles. It is important that the circles become perfect circles. You can purchase circle cutters in craft stores that carry scrapbooking tools. They are great for cutting out circles quickly without any measuring!

Pi Sentence Challenge: Challenge your child to write sentences using the digits in pi to represent the number of letters in each word! The rules are simple. The number of letters has to correspond to the digits in pi, and the sentence has to make sense. For example, “Wow I Said.” (3 letters in Wow, 1 letter in I, 4 letters in Said.)