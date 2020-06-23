Celebrating Pride in style with items benefitting LGBTQ+

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — June is National Pride Month!
Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra Tuesday to showcase some products that can benefit LGBTQ+ organizations.
Some of the items include:
- ASOS teamed up with GLAAD for the fourth year in a row on a pride collection with 100% of net profit being donated to GLAAD. The collection was designed as an opportunity to raise awareness of the important work GLAAD has been doing for 35 years for the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s collection continues the message of UNITY that has been the foundation of the range since the first launch. Hi-res is HERE.
- Happy Socks makes it so you can always walk with PRIDE. For the second year in a row, Happy Socks and The Phluid Project are teaming up on a collaboration for Pride with 10% of net sales being donated to The Trevor Project. Pride styles will be available year-round. The collection includes six new designs featuring tie-dye, printed motifs, fringe and more.
- UGG – disco checker slide. To complement the capsule collection, UGG is donating $125,000 to GLAAD — a nonprofit accelerating acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ Community.
- KIND PRIDE returns as part of a multi-year program to inspire kindness and empathy. KIND is donating 100 percent of net sales (up to $50,000) of the Pride Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt bar sales to the Ali Forney Center, an organization that works to protect homeless LGBTQ+ youths.
