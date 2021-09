PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- The European Union has announced that wines produced in the Willamette Valley will receive new protection under its Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) program. The intent is to prevent winemakers from outside the Willamette Valley from falsely or deceptively using the region's name on their labels.

"It's a major breakthrough in global brand awareness and a milestone for the valley's many hardworking wine growers and winemakers," a release from the Willamette Valley Wineries Association said. "The PGI system protects iconic names of agricultural products, spirit drinks and wines with a link to their geographical origin, including well-known products such as Champagne and Barolo. Only two American wine regions, Napa Valley and now the Willamette Valley, carry this distinction.