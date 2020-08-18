Celebrity chef Alton Brown offers up scientific approach to meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With some restaurants closed or with limited indoor and outdoor seating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans are enjoying cooking at home.

And who better to get some ideas from than celebrity chef Alton Brown!

Brown joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about his scientific approach to cooking. He also offered up his recipe for his recently-crafted French Avocado and Hearts of Palm Salad.

Recipe

French Avocado and Hearts of Palm Salad

Courtesy of Alton Brown



Active Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes

Servings: 4 servings

Software

4 ounces (115 grams) French bread, sliced into 1-inch cubes (about 3 cups bread cubes)

7 tablespoons Healthy Choice Power Dressing Garden French

1 1/2 teaspoons safflower or other neutral oil

2 (5-ounce/140-gram) ripe avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced into thin wedges

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 lightly packed cups butter lettuce, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces

3/4 cup (4 ounces/115 grams) thinly sliced rounds of hearts of palm

1/4 cup (1 ounce/30 grams) finely diced inner celery stalks

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Procedure

1. Heat the oven to 300 degrees F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the bread with 1 tablespoon dressing and the oil. Toss, squeezing the bread lightly, to coat it completely with the dressing and oil. Transfer to a sheet pan and bake, stirring occasionally, until the croutons are lightly browned and crisp, about 30 minutes. Let cool to room temperature. Measure out 1 cup of croutons for the salad and save the remainder for another use.

3. In a medium bowl, toss the avocado slices with the lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon of salt.

4. Divide the lettuce between four chilled salad plates and sprinkle with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Top with the seasoned avocado, hearts of palm, and celery. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons dressing over each salad, then top with the croutons and a few grinds of black pepper. Serve immediately.