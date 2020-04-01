Census Day continues on despite virus concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Census Day arrived Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus. But census officials vowed the job would be completed by its year-end deadline.

Director of PSU Population Research Charles Rynerson joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about the status of the 2020 census and whether its results will be accurate.

Check out current response rates by state on the Census Bureau’s Response Rate Map.