PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas has wrapped up, there’s still plenty of buzz about the latest tech innovations from cars to electronic pets.

At this year’s show, BMW unveiled a color changing car, the BMW iVision DEE. Tech expert Greg Nibler told KOIN 6 News that users can change the car’s color or pattern and the windshield can act as a screen with augmented reality — virtually overlaying things in the road.

In other innovations, tech startup Aromajoin unveiled a smell-based virtual reality device. Nibler said the device can be worn around the user’s neck and can pair with laptops or phones so the user can smell whatever’s on screen from food videos to a crackling fireplace. Nibler said the device will likely come out in 2023.

The robotic dog, Dog-E, was also on display at CES. Nibler said the dogs, targeted for kids, feature unique traits and can learn the user’s name. Nibler said the dogs are available for pre-order.