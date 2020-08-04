Tracking changes in ‘Back to School’ shopping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We all know the fall school year will have a different feel under the current circumstances — but it may come with a different price tag too.

According to a recent survey, the vast majority of K-12 parents anticipate paying more this year for back to school supplies and gear.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition designer, lifestyle expert and mother of two Breegan Jane joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about why parents will likely be paying more for items in the coming months.