PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a long holiday weekend of shopping, it’s time to step back and look at how you can make a difference on Giving Tuesday Nov. 29.

If you’re looking for a non-profit to support, Meals on Wheels People has been hard at work providing meals to homebound seniors.

Coming off the non-profit’s Donate Dinner campaign, partnering with local grocery stores, Chief Development Officer Kevin Carillo noted the organization raised over $320,000 in its 20th year of the campaign.

Carillo highlighted the “wonderful response from the community,” noting this time of year is “very important” to the organization.

“It is a great time for people to make a donation, to really make that difference,” Carillo said. “You can make that donation and it changes lives one meal at a time.”

Along with donations, Carillo said the organization is “always looking for volunteers,” to join the current 2,700 volunteers.

While the organization works to provide meals for seniors, Carillo said it’s not just about delivering meals, but also the human connection that comes along with helping those in need.

“We view the meal as kind of that entry into seeing what our clients need, what additional help they need and really focused not only the meal but trying to prevent social isolation,” Carillo said.