Charlize Theron’s ‘The Old Guard’ heats up screens

KOIN News AM Extra

Extra Entertainment movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s going to be a hot weekend, so it’s good there are some new and interesting movies to stream.

Extra Entertainment movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra to talk about the new Charlize Theron film on Netflix, “The Old Guard,” along with a movie celebrating the late civil rights icon John Lewis.

She also suggested a flashback picture of the week.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss