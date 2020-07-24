Charlize Theron’s ‘The Old Guard’ heats up screens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s going to be a hot weekend, so it’s good there are some new and interesting movies to stream.
Extra Entertainment movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra to talk about the new Charlize Theron film on Netflix, “The Old Guard,” along with a movie celebrating the late civil rights icon John Lewis.
She also suggested a flashback picture of the week.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.