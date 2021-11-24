Check out this children’s book for some STEM fun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students are out for Thanksgiving break, and as you round up the kids for the holiday why not keep them busy with activities that are not only fun but educational as well.

Mr. Science himself, Jason Lindsey, with Hooked on Science shared some Thanksgiving STEM fun.

His book, “Big Science Experiments for Little Kids,” is where entertainment meets education with thrilling science experiments for kids. Young children are naturally curious and love to discover new things about the world around them. The book helps kids explore their inquisitive side with fun, hands-on experiments, using ingredients from around the house.

The book is out right now online and at your favorite bookstores. Order your copy here.