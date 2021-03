This month is the 34th anniversary of the disappearance of Kimberely Kay Kersey. Kimberley, an 18 year old senior, disappeared while walking home from Mountain View High School in Vancouver Washington on March 11th, 1987.

If anyone has information on Kimberley Kersey’s disappearance, please contact the Clark County Sheriff’s office at 360-699-2366. For additional details of Kimberley’s case, you can listen to the Murder in the Rain episode “The Constant”, streaming on all podcast platforms.