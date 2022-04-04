PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the best ways to celebrate a new season is by saying cheers with some seasonal drinks!

AM Extra is saying goodbye to winter and hello to refreshing spring cocktails! The crew is sharing some Italian liquor that just screams springtime.

Brand ambassador Antonello Iacca shares more about Rosolio Italicus, an Italian bergamot liqueur.

Italicus Spritz:

1 part ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 parts Prosecco or Champagne

Method: Serve in a tumbler glass with cubed ice and garnish with olives

Italicus With Grapefruit Soda

1 part ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto

2 parts grapefruit soda

Method: Serve in a tumbler glass with cubed ice and garnish with olives or a grapefruit wedge.