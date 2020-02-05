Cheers! We celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday, February 2nd, we celebrated the greatest rodent weatherperson ever, Punxsutawney Phil, for Groundhog Day.

Today, February 5th, we are celebrating the work of KOIN 6 News’ weather team, including AM Extra’s Kelley Bayern, because it is National Weatherperson’s Day 2020!

Today we recognize individuals in the fields of meteorology, weather forecasting, and broadcast meteorology, as well as volunteer storm spotters and observers.

….we also felt compelled to try some weather-themed drinks.

Alejandro De La Parra from the Teardrop Lounge joined the crew to serve up some specialty concoctions.