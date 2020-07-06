Chef back to Oregon after months in Italian lockdown

"Rock-A-Bye Baby" and "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" are popular lullabies that most of us grew up listening to, but now one family has a new tune -- all thanks to the Oregon Symphony.

The "Lullaby Project," initially created by Carnegie Hall Weill Music Institute, pairs musicians with parents experiencing housing insecurity to compose a personalized lullaby. The Oregon Symphony has been participating in the project since 2018, in partnership with the Portland Homeless Family Solutions.

This year Nick, a father of 4, became the program's first-ever father to take part in the Lullaby Project. In a emotional and heartwarming video, he could be seen wiping his tears as he sits with his children to listen to his lullaby for the very first time. Oregon Symphony creative chair Gabriel Kahane worked with Nick from conception to completion. Kahane says the lullaby, called "My Beautiful Saviors" was inspired by the words Nick used to describe his children.