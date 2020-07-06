Chef back to Oregon after months in Italian lockdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Chef Renato Solpietro and his family recently returned to Oregon after being on lockdown in Italy for months. They live in Italy part of the time but run a catering business in Oregon.
The chef joined AM Extra to share insights into how they handled the Italian lockdown, what they missed the most as a family and some new Italian-inspired dishes they’re now preparing.
