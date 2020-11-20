Chef Wolfgang Puck shares pistachio recipes perfect for the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s pistachio harvest season in California and renowned chef and restauranteur Wolfgang Puck is sharing unique recipes using pistachios.
Known for California cuisine, Puck’s love of pistachios spans decades.
Try some of these recipes — including a Pistachio Chocolate Soufflé, Roasted Rack of Lamb, and Pistachio Butter — and learn more information about pistachios at AmericanPistachios.org.
